Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, Napoli, Columbus, Motherwell, Dundee, Oxford, Bolton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that winger Eros Grezda is close to being the next to leave Ibrox, with two European clubs interested in the Albania 24-year-old who has failed to become a first-team regular since signing from Osijek last summer. (The Scotsman)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has ruled out making a move for Kyle Lafferty, the 31-year-old Northern Ireland striker who has had his Rangers contract terminated by mutual consent a year after switching from the Edinburgh club to Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Kyle Lafferty had the opportunities he needed to impress at Ibrox but the striker did not do enough to catch the eye on his return from Hearts. (The Herald)

Napoli left-back Mario Rui has appeared to confirm he is not leaving the Serie A club, whose interest in Celtic's Kieran Tierney appeared to hinge on the 28-year-old Portuguese being sold. (Daily Record)

A late hitch has put Stevie May's move from Aberdeen to St Johnstone in jeopardy, with the Perth side's manager, Tommy Wright, avoiding media duties where he would have been asked about the 26-year-old's predicted signing after a medical. (Football Scotland)

Dundee manager James McPake says the Scottish Championship outfit made a "very good offer" to Stevie May but believes the Aberdeen striker is heading to another club. (The Courier)

Scottish midfielder Chris Cadden says he will get the "best of both worlds" by joining League One outfit Oxford United on loan from Columbus Crew until the 22-year-old links up with the Major League Soccer club for the start of their 2020 season following his exit from Motherwell. (The National)

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough says Hearts manager Craig Levein convinced him to sign Ryan Edwards because the 25-year-old Australian midfielder was not guaranteed a start at Tynecastle. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Former Scotland winger Craig Conway has joined Bolton Wanderers on trial after the 34-year-old was released by Blackburn Rovers. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Aberdeen have slashed the size of the away section at Pittodrie Stadium for the new season and introduced more space between home and away fans following various ugly incidents, including missiles being thrown at Rangers and Celtic games. (Daily Record)

Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi insists that the explosive fall out with Neil Lennon, which led to the Northern Irishman's departure from Easter Road as head coach, is all in the past, that he bears no animosity towards the Celtic manager and is thankful to him for bringing him to Scottish football. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Steven Gerrard, whose Rangers side face Progres Niederkorn in Europa League qualifying, says he would not be the Ibrox club's manager if the Luxembourg side had not shocked the Glasgow side two seasons ago to help end Pedro Caixinha's reign as boss. (The Herald)

Former England striker Jermain Defoe says he wishes he could have joined Rangers three years ago and has revealed that he has had former team-mates saying they want to join him at what he calls "a special place". (Scottish Sun)