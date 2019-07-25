Daniele de Rossi: Roma legend joins Boca Juniors

Daniele de Rossi spent 18 seasons at Roma

Former Roma midfielder Daniele de Rossi has joined Argentine side Boca Juniors.

The Italian World Cup winner, 36, left the Serie A giants at the end of last season, having spent his whole professional career with them.

He scored 63 goals in 616 appearances - only Francesco Totti, with 768, has played more games for Roma.

De Rossi rejected the chance to move into a director's role saying that he "still feels like a player" and wanted to pursue "a new adventure" elsewhere.

He played 117 matches for Italy, winning the World Cup in 2006.

