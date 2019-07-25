Daniele de Rossi: Roma legend joins Boca Juniors
-
- From the section European Football
Former Roma midfielder Daniele de Rossi has joined Argentine side Boca Juniors.
The Italian World Cup winner, 36, left the Serie A giants at the end of last season, having spent his whole professional career with them.
He scored 63 goals in 616 appearances - only Francesco Totti, with 768, has played more games for Roma.
De Rossi rejected the chance to move into a director's role saying that he "still feels like a player" and wanted to pursue "a new adventure" elsewhere.
He played 117 matches for Italy, winning the World Cup in 2006.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.