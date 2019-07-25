Jamie Lindsay's sale to Rotherham United 'a huge feather' in Ross County cap

Jamie Lindsay helped Ross County win the Scottish Championship last season

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell views Jamie Lindsay's transfer to Rotherham United as "a huge feather" in the Dingwall club's cap.

Kettlewell considers it a positive that clubs in England continue to target County's players.

"That may have to be the model of this club," he said.

"A lot of other clubs like Hamilton and Motherwell have some of their younger guys progressing to different clubs and generating money for the club."

Northern Ireland striker Liam Boyce and Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine left County for Burton Albion in 2017, while right-back Jason Naismith moved to Peterborough United last summer.

"They were all terrific players for this football club, they have all gone down south and had an impact down there as well, so I personally believe it is a great process for our football club and we don't have any fear of it," Kettlewell said.

"If there is something that adds up in the business sense for us, to have money coming back in to the football club, as opposed to always going out, then that is something we may have to embrace."

Midfielder Lindsay began his career with Celtic and, after loan spells with Dumbarton and Greenock Morton, was farmed out to County before making the move permanent last summer.

"We were offered a substantial amount of money for Jamie and it was something we couldn't turn down," Kettlewell said.

"I think Jamie maximised his potential here, he had a terrific season here last year and we weren't surprised to see that there were clubs interested in him.

"He has always had a burning desire to go and play down south and he goes with our best wishes."

Lindsay made 48 appearances as County won the Scottish Championship last season, but Kettlewell and co-manager Steven Ferguson are in no rush to reinvest the "six-figure fee" received from the League One club on a "like for like" replacement.

"We have a lot of central midfield players at the football club and we need to make sure we're as strong in that area without Jamie Lindsay as we were last season," he added.

"It's almost that opportunity for players to come about and try and stake a claim and it's up to myself and Steven to try and find the right combination that makes us at our strongest."