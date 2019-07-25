Andrew Waterworth: Linfield star says team 'learned their lesson' after poor title defence

Waterworth scored twice against HB Torshavn earlier this week

Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth says the team have "learned their lesson" ahead of their upcoming Danske Bank Irish Premiership title defence.

The Blues lifted the Gibson Cup in 2017 before slipping to a disappointing fourth-placed finish 12 months later.

But Waterworth believes this summer's transfer business has put them in a better place to retain their crown.

"We won the league then fell apart through poor performances, complacency and a lack of squad depth," he said.

"But I think we've learned and the manager has certainly freshened things up with new additions."

Waterworth excited by new arrivals

Linfield, who drew 2-2 with HB Torshavn in their Europa League qualifier on Tuesday, have made three eye-catching signings this summer in Bastien Hery, Shayne Lavery and Rohan Ferguson.

Waterworth believes the new faces will help David Healy's side challenge for every domestic trophy this season.

"Lavery's come in and then our goalkeeper was outstanding in his first game on Tuesday," said Waterworth, who netted both of Linfield's goals in the Faroe Islands.

He added: "Hopefully that's what we will be about this year, we will have a squad that's big enough to compete, but we're going to need that because Linfield are expected to challenge for every trophy."

Linfield begin their title defence at home to Institute on Saturday, 10 August.