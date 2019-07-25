Sunday Chidzambga resigns as Zimbabwe's national team coach

Sunday Chidzambga took Zimbabwe to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt

Zimbabwe's Football Association (Zifa) announced that Sunday Chidzambga had resigned as national team coach.

He revealed his decision two days before their African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Mauritius.

"It is with a deep sense of shock that we have received the untimely resignation of Sunday Marimo Chidzambga from the position of Head Coach of the Men A team, the Warriors, at a precarious time, when the nation and team needed his wise counsel," Zifa announced in a statement.

Zifa confirmed that Rahman Gumbo assisted by Lloyd Mtasa would lead the team for the Mauritius game.

Chidzambga, 67, a former player for the national team, had several previous stints as coach of Zimbabwe.

He most recently rejoined Zimbabwe's coaching set-up two years ago, and guided the Warriors to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt where they went out in the group stage.