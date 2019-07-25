Cameroon internationals Njie and Bassong secure transfers

Clinton Njie was a regular for Cameroon at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Cameroon forward Clinton Njie has joined Russian giants Dynamo Moscow on a four-year deal in a bid to resurrect his career.

The 25-year-old joined French side Marseille in August 2016 but played only 18 games last season, scoring three goals for the Ligue 1 club.

Njie first burst onto the European scene in 2014 with another French outfit Lyon, scoring seven goals in 30 appearances.

He was rewarded with a move to Tottenham in August 2015 but his spell with the English side was blighted by injuries, leading to a return to France after 14 games.

In 2017, the Buea native helped Cameroon clinch their fifth Africa Cup of Nations.

He was a regular for the Indomitable Lions at the 2019 Africa cup of Nations, scoring a goal against Nigeria as Cameroon exited the tournament in the round of 16.

Another Cameroon international on the move is Sebastien Bassong who has signed a one-year deal with Greek Side Volos NFC.

The 33-year-old defender joins the outfit that recently gained promotion to the Greek Super League after finishing champions of the country's second tier league last season.

Sebastien Bassong played for Cameroon at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa

The former Norwich captain moves to Greece after a one-year spell with English league one side Peterborough United where he made just one appearance.

The Cameroon international spent a decade plying his trade in England for Newcastle, Tottenham, Wolves, Norwich, Watford and Peterborough.

While at Newcastle United, he was named player of the season for 2008-2009 after an impressive performance for the Magpies.

Thé former Metz centre-back spent five seasons with Norwich City, picking up the club's player of the season for 2012-2013 before going on to skipper the Canaries.

The 33-year-old made 15 appearances for Cameroon, featuring in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where he played two games against Japan and Denmark.