Ahmed Hegazi: West Brom defender to miss start of season

Ahmed Hegazi played four games as Egypt reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations this summer

West Bromwich Albion centre-back Ahmed Hegazi will miss the start of the new season after having ankle surgery.

The Egypt international, 28, had an operation on Tuesday, but it is hoped he can return in mid-September.

He played 49 games for club and country last season, but head of sports science & medicine Andrew Leaver said it was an ongoing injury that was "managed".

"He was able play through but the sheer volume of games meant surgery was required," Leaver said.

Hegazi added: "Everything went well and I'm now focusing on a full recovery and return as soon as possible."

The Baggies start their Championship campaign with a visit to Nottingham Forest on 3 August.