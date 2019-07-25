League of Ireland: Derry boss Declan Devine to serve touchline ban against Finn Harps

Declan Devine
Devine returned to Derry for his second spell as manager at the start of the year
League of Ireland: Finn Harps v Derry City
Venue: Finn Park, Ballybofey Date: Friday, 26 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Declan Devine says not being allowed on the touchline for Friday's encounter with Finn Harps is a "huge blow".

Devine is serving a one-match ban for claiming referee John McLoughlin refused to shake his hand after Derry's draw with UCD.

"If offered to shake hands with a guy and a guy refused to shake my hand," said Devine.

"When I told him I was displeased with that then I got a ban".

Derry City will move to within a point of third place Bohemians with a win over relegation-threatened Finn Harps on Friday.

Unbeaten in their last seven league games, the Candystripes have kept pace in the race for Europe having played a game less than Bohs.

The north-west derby in Ballybofey could also see midfielder Grant Gillespie make his Derry debut.

The former Raith Rovers man signed a short term deal on Thursday.

"We have a lot of versatility in our squad," said Devine.

"There is nobody who is guaranteed to play at the moment and that is something we have been working towards this season".

