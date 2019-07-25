League of Ireland: Derry boss Declan Devine to serve touchline ban against Finn Harps

Devine returned to Derry for his second spell as manager at the start of the year

League of Ireland: Finn Harps v Derry City Venue: Finn Park, Ballybofey Date: Friday, 26 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Declan Devine says not being allowed on the touchline for Friday's encounter with Finn Harps is a "huge blow".

Devine is serving a one-match ban for claiming referee John McLoughlin refused to shake his hand after Derry's draw with UCD.

"If offered to shake hands with a guy and a guy refused to shake my hand," said Devine.

"When I told him I was displeased with that then I got a ban".

Derry City will move to within a point of third place Bohemians with a win over relegation-threatened Finn Harps on Friday.

Unbeaten in their last seven league games, the Candystripes have kept pace in the race for Europe having played a game less than Bohs.

The north-west derby in Ballybofey could also see midfielder Grant Gillespie make his Derry debut.

The former Raith Rovers man signed a short term deal on Thursday.

"We have a lot of versatility in our squad," said Devine.

"There is nobody who is guaranteed to play at the moment and that is something we have been working towards this season".