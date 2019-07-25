Grant Gillespie: Derry City sign Scottish midfielder until end of season

Gillespie spent nine seasons with Hamilton

Derry City have brought in Scottish midfielder Grant Gillespie for the remainder of the season.

The 28-year-old spent nine seasons with Hamilton Academical before spells with Dundee United and Raith Rovers.

Gillespie joins after impressing during a week-long trial at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes sit fourth in the League of Ireland but can move to within a point of third-placed Bohemians with a win over Finn Harps on Friday night.

Gillespie was released by League One side Raith after just one season at the club having spent the previous campaign with Dundee United.

Before then, he spent six seasons in Scotland's top flight with Hamilton and helped them to a famous win over Hibs in the 2014 relegation/promotion play-off.

"Grant is a player who we feel will really enhance us coming towards the business end of the season," said Derry boss Declan Devine.

"He is a leader, technically a very good player and he is also a guy who will put his foot in and win the ball back for us."

Gillespie's new club Derry still harbour aspirations of reclaiming a European spot after a desperately disappointing 2018 campaign.

The Candystripes are unbeaten in their last seven league games leaving them firmly in the mix for a top-three finish.