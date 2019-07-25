Kenza Dali: West Ham United Women sign France international

Kenza Dali was part of the France squad at the 2015 World Cup and has four goals in 22 appearances for the national side

West Ham United Women have signed France international Kenza Dali.

The 27-year-old, who has 22 international caps, has joined from Dijon FCO and becomes the Women's Super League side's fourth summer recruit.

She has also played for Paris St Germain in her homeland, where she scored 44 goals in 123 games.

"We have brought in a talented midfielder who will bring experience and flair to our squad," head coach Matt Beard told the club website.

"Kenza's qualities are known globally and I'm sure she will prove to be a resounding success."

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.