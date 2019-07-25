Motherwell: Former PSG youth Christy Manzinga is 10th signing

Christy Manzinga scored a bicycle kick in the pre-season win over Gretna

Motherwell have made DR Congo striker Christy Manzinga their 10th signing of the summer after he impressed on trial.

The 24-year-old former Paris St-Germain youth scored a stunning overhead kick against Gretna in pre-season and has been rewarded with a one-year deal.

The signing was delayed by an injury that will rule Manzinga out for up to six weeks, but manager Stephen Robinson is "excited" by the move.

"Even after the first day, we thought there was something there," he said.

"We would've added him sooner, but we spotted a small issue during his medical that is being sorted.

"He is four-to-six weeks away from getting to fitness. When he does, we feel he will be a big addition to our forward line.

"He has played a lot as a number nine, but he can also play on either flank. He'll bolster our options and add even more pace and power to our forward line."

Manzinga played in the same youth team as the likes of PSG first-teamers Adrian Rabiot, Presnel Kimpembe, Real Madrid signing Ferland Mendy and Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich.

He has had spells at Lorient and Angers in France, and with Royal Chatelet in Belgium.

