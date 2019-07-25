Owen Evans: Wigan Athletic keeper joins Macclesfield Town on loan

From the section

Macclesfield start their League Two campaign away against Exeter

League Two side Macclesfield Town have signed Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Owen Evans on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old former Wales Under-21 international came through the academy at Hereford United before joining the Latics in 2015.

He has had loan spells at clubs including Rhyl, North Ferriby United and Sutton United.

Evans signed a new two-year contract with Championship club Wigan in the summer.

