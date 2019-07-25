Matt Rhead: Lincoln City striker departs for Billericay

Matt Rhead was a folk hero centre-forward at Lincoln, scoring 50 goals in total

Striker Matt Rhead has ended a trophy-laden four-year spell at Lincoln City to join National League South side Billericay Town for an undisclosed fee.

Rhead, 35, won two promotions at Sincil Bank, helping the club back to the English Football League in 2017 and then the League Two title last term.

He also won the EFL Trophy with the Imps in 2018, playing in their 1-0 win against Shrewsbury Town at Wembley.

The ex-Mansfield forward exits Lincoln having scored 50 goals in 187 games.

Stoke-born Rhead also played a key role in Lincoln's FA Cup run in 2016-17, picking up the man of the match award in the fifth-round win against Premier League Burnley en route to a quarter-final defeat by Arsenal.

"Everyone at Lincoln City wishes Matt the very best for the future, and we thank him for his dedication to the cause during his time at Sincil Bank," the club's statement said.

