Kellan Gordon: Mansfield Town sign Derby County winger on two-year deal

Mansfield Town have signed winger Kellan Gordon from Derby County on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Gordon, 21, signed a first professional deal with the Rams in October 2015 and made one first-team appearance.

He was a regular at under-23 level, and has experience of League Two on loan with Swindon Town and Lincoln City, playing 32 games in the fourth tier.

"Kellan is a versatile right-sided player," Stags boss John Dempster told the club website.

"He will give us flexibility down that side, along with competition and cover."

