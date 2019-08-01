Luton Town v Middlesbrough

Former Leeds and Tottenham team-mates Jonathan Woodgate and Robbie Keane lead Middlesbrough into the new season after succeeding Tony Pulis

Championship newcomers Luton Town host Middlesbrough in the opening game of the 2019-20 EFL season on Friday, with both clubs under new management.

Graeme Jones, long-time assistant of Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, is in charge of the Hatters, while Jonathan Woodgate is the new boss at Boro.

Luton could hand out up to six debuts, including new goalkeeper and record signing Simon Sluga.

Boro expect both keeper Darren Randolph and defender George Friend to be fit.

Randolph suffered a calf injury in mid-July while Friend has featured just once in pre-season after missing the end of the last campaign because of injury.

