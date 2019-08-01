Luton Town v Middlesbrough
- From the section Championship
|Follow build-up to the EFL season and live text coverage of Luton v Middlesbrough from 09:00 BST on Friday
Championship newcomers Luton Town host Middlesbrough in the opening game of the 2019-20 EFL season on Friday, with both clubs under new management.
Graeme Jones, long-time assistant of Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, is in charge of the Hatters, while Jonathan Woodgate is the new boss at Boro.
Luton could hand out up to six debuts, including new goalkeeper and record signing Simon Sluga.
Boro expect both keeper Darren Randolph and defender George Friend to be fit.
Randolph suffered a calf injury in mid-July while Friend has featured just once in pre-season after missing the end of the last campaign because of injury.
Match facts
- Luton and Middlesbrough have not faced in a league match since April 1995, a 2-1 win for Middlesbrough in the final ever match at Ayresome Park.
- At Kenilworth Road, the last league meeting between Luton and Middlesbrough ended in a 5-1 victory for the Hatters in October 1994 under manager David Pleat.
- Luton Town last started a league season at Kenilworth Road in 2017-18, when they hammered Yeovil Town 8-2 - becoming the first team to score eight goals in an opening day Football League match since Wolves in August 1962.
- Middlesbrough have won on the opening day of a Football League season in just two of the last 18 seasons (W2 D8 L8), last winning away from home on MD1 in 2000-01 in the Premier League at Coventry City.
- Luton Town are competing in the Championship for the first time since 2006-07 - they lost their last seven home games of that season but are currently unbeaten in 27 home league matches (W20 D7 L0) since losing 1-2 to Accrington Stanley in March 2018.
- The last seven permanent Middlesbrough managers have all lost their first league match in charge - Steve McClaren (2001), Gareth Southgate (2006), Gordon Strachan (2009), Tony Mowbray (2010), Aitor Karanka (2013), Garry Monk (2017) and Tony Pulis (2017).