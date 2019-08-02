Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Alloa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arbroath
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ayr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Dundee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Dundee Utd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Dunfermline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Inverness CT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Morton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Partick Thistle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Queen of Sth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0