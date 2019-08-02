Scottish Championship
Dunfermline19:05Dundee
Venue: East End Park

Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa00000000
2Arbroath00000000
3Ayr00000000
4Dundee00000000
5Dundee Utd00000000
6Dunfermline00000000
7Inverness CT00000000
8Morton00000000
9Partick Thistle00000000
10Queen of Sth00000000
