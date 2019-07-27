Thomas Vermaelen: Vissel Kobe sign ex-Barcelona and Arsenal defender

From the section

Vermaelen's five-year contract at Barcelona expired in June

Japanese side Vissel Kobe have signed former Barcelona and Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen on a free transfer.

The Belgium international, 33, joined Barca from the Gunners in 2014, but his time at the Nou Camp was plagued by injuries and he was loaned to Roma for the 2016-17 season.

Despite playing just 53 games for Barcelona, he won four La Liga titles.

He joins ex-Barca players David Villa and Andres Iniesta at Vissel, plus German World Cup winner Lukas Podolski.

Vissel host Barcelona in a pre-season friendly on Saturday at 10:00 BST.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.