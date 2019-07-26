Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane 'bothered' by club's injury list

Zinedine Zidane continues to suggest Welshman Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid this summer, despite his side's growing injury list

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he is "worried and bothered" about his side's growing injury list as the La Liga season approaches.

New left-back Ferland Mendy (calf) is the latest player to pick up an injury on a pre-season tour of the USA.

Mendy joins Brahim Diaz (thigh) and Marco Asensio - who is expected to be out for up to nine months with a torn cruciate ligament - on the sidelines.

"I don't think about who is going to replace Marco," Zidane told Marca.

"We are devastated with Marco's injury and we are preparing the players who are here, then we will return to Madrid."

Zidane, who has previously said Welsh forward Gareth Bale was "very close to leaving" the club, made no comment on whether the mounting injury list meant further changes to his personnel for the season.

Real continue their tour of the US on Saturday when they face city rivals Atletico Madrid in New Jersey.