Danny Johnson: Dundee sign striker from Motherwell

Danny Johnson scored eight times for Motherwell last season

Scottish Championship side Dundee have signed striker Danny Johnson from Motherwell on a two-year deal.

The Englishman, 26, scored eight times in 28 appearances last term for the Fir Park club after joining from Gateshead.

Johnson had spells with Hartlepool United, Real Murcia, Harrogate Town, Billingham Synthonia, Guisborough Town before joining Cardiff City.

Loans with Tranmere Rovers and Stevenage followed before he scored 53 goals in three seasons at Gateshead.

Meanwhile, teenager Reece McAlear has also left Motherwell to join Norwich City.

The Fir Park club were hopeful of keeping the 17-year-old but have agreed a deal that brings "a short-term cash injection, coupled with the ability to claim future money should the player develop further".

