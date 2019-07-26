St Johnstone sign Estonia centre-half Madis Vihmann on loan from Flora

Madis Vihmann (right) has earned 19 caps for Estonia

St Johnstone have signed Estonia centre-back Madis Vihmann on loan from Flora in his homeland.

The 23-year-old has cut short a two-year loan with Stabaek in the Norwegian top flight to join Tommy Wright's Scottish Premiership squad.

It is initially a one-year deal with an option to extend it by a further year or make the move permanent.

Manager Wright has, however, dismissed reports linking Saints with Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings.

"Jason is a player that I enquired about in January, but he is not one I am making any inquiries about in this window," he said.

"We have got other targets that we will be going for and hopefully we can get somebody in because I think it is something that we need - it is quite evident in the last two games that it is an area of the pitch we need to strengthen."

With negotiations to sign Aberdeen striker Stevie May having collapsed, Wright was relieved to conclude the signing of a replacement for Irish centre-half Joe Shaughnessy, who rejected a new contract and has been offered a trial with Southend United.

Vihmann, who has played 19 times for his country, has been with Flora since 2014 and, having agreed a two-year loan deal with Stabaek in March, played 15 times for the side who sit one place above the relegation zone midway through the season before switching to St Johnstone.

Wright, who says the Estonian could be involved in Saturday's Scottish League Cup tie against Forfar Athletic, feels he is still short of defensive cover.

"Hopefully we will have a left-back in the next five to seven days," he said. "We've a couple of defenders coming on trial with us next week and hopefully by the end of next week we will make another signing."

Wright revealed that he will be operating with a smaller squad this season.

"I think we had 28 or 29 senior professionals last year - we will end up this year with about 24, with some players just outside the first-team squad, with no reserves this year," he said. "They are going to out on loan - we have got two out already and another two in the pipeline."

Wright reiterated that he is not aware of any interest from other clubs in centre-half Jason Kerr, the 22-year-old who is now club captain and signed a new contract until 2022.

Goalkeeper Zander Clark is entering the final year of his contract and the manager added: "He has informed me that he would still like to stay, but we haven't had much response from his agent and unfortunately agents control the picture, but we are hopeful.

"We know that we have made a really good offer to Zander, a long-term contract. It is a good offer for this club and a great offer for Zander, but at the minute, it hasn't been taken up."