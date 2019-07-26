Walsall: Zak Jules, Gary Liddle and Rory Holden all sign for League Two club

Zak Jules has been capped by Scotland at youth international level

Walsall have signed defenders Zak Jules and Gary Liddle on permanent deals, plus Bristol City winger Rory Holden on a season's loan.

Jules, 22, who played in 14 League Two games after moving to Macclesfield in January, joins for an undisclosed fee.

Former Hartlepool, Bradford and Notts County man Liddle, 33, was released by Carlisle United this summer and has made more than 600 senior appearances.

Bristol City have an option to recall 21-year-old Holden in January.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international is yet to play a senior competitive game for the Robins, but had loan spells at Barrow and Rochdale last term.

Friday's trio of arrivals saw Walsall boss Darrell Clarke - who was appointed in May - take his summer recruitment tally to 14 signings.

"Rory's attitude has been spot on. He came on the Poland trip and played very well in the game out there," Clarke told Walsall's website.

"Lids [Liddle] is very experienced for this level. He can play multiple positions, he's a great passer of the ball, a model pro.

"Zak did very well at the back end of last season and is a young player we want to develop."

