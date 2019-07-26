Luke Ayling: Leeds United defender to 'miss start of season' after ankle surgery

From the section

Luke Ayling made 42 appearances for Leeds United last season

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling will miss the start of the Championship season following ankle surgery, reports BBC Radio Leeds.

Ayling, 27, did not go on Leeds' pre-season tour of Australia and he will not travel for their friendly fixture at Italian side Cagliari on Saturday.

He joins striker Kemar Roofe in picking up an ankle injury in pre-season.

Roofe, 26, sustained the injury in the friendly win over Western Sydney Warriors in Australia.

Leeds begin their Championship campaign with a trip to Bristol City on Sunday, 4 August.﻿