Alex Jakubiak: Watford striker joins Gillingham on loan

Alex Jakubiak in action for Bristol Rovers
Alex Jakubiak scored five goals in 44 appearances for Bristol Rovers last season

League One side Gillingham have signed Watford striker Alex Jakubiak on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old has only featured once so far for the Hornets and spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers.

The Scotland Under-19 international has previously had spells with Braintree, Oxford, Dagenham & Redbridge, Fleetwood Town, Wycombe and Falkirk.

"He arrives here with a point to prove that he has a future with Watford," boss Steve Evans said.

Jakubiak is Gillingham's 12th signing of the summer transfer window.

They start the new season with a trip to Doncaster on Saturday 3 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories