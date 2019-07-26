Alex Jakubiak: Watford striker joins Gillingham on loan
League One side Gillingham have signed Watford striker Alex Jakubiak on a season-long loan deal.
The 22-year-old has only featured once so far for the Hornets and spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers.
The Scotland Under-19 international has previously had spells with Braintree, Oxford, Dagenham & Redbridge, Fleetwood Town, Wycombe and Falkirk.
"He arrives here with a point to prove that he has a future with Watford," boss Steve Evans said.
Jakubiak is Gillingham's 12th signing of the summer transfer window.
They start the new season with a trip to Doncaster on Saturday 3 August.
