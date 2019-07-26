Sean McLoughlin: Hull City sign Cork City defender

Sean McLoughlin made 63 appearances in all competitions for Cork City

Hull City have signed defender Sean McLoughlin from League of Ireland side Cork City for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed a three-year contract, with the option of a further year in the Championship club's favour.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international McLoughlin played twice for Cork, who he joined in 2017, in the Europa League earlier in July.

"I'm buzzing to be here. I've still got a lot to learn, but it's a fantastic opportunity," he told Hull's website.

