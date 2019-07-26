Jordan Lyden: Swindon Town sign former Aston Villa midfielder
Swindon Town have signed defensive midfielder Jordan Lyden after the former Aston Villa man spent time on trial with the Robins this summer.
The 23-year-old, who left Villa at the end of last term, has agreed a one-year contract with the League Two club.
Australia-born Lyden made eight appearances in all competitions for the West Midlands club, with whom he started his career as a trainee.
Those included four Premier League appearances in the 2015-16 season.
"I'm delighted to finally sign. Once the gaffer [Richie Wellens] got in touch I thought it was the right place to come," Lyden told Swindon's website.
