Bury FC: EFL warns club opening game against MK Dons could be suspended

Bury were promoted to League One last season

Bury's opening League One match of the season against MK Dons will be suspended if they do not provide proof of their financial viability by Monday.

The English Football League is still awaiting details of how the club plan to settle their debts after a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) was approved by creditors on 18 July.

The Shakers have already been deducted 12 points by the EFL.

Their fixture against Dons is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 3 August.

"The EFL board met today in respect of the ongoing matters at Bury FC where it determined that if the league is not in receipt of the previously requested information by 12:00 BST on Monday, 29 July, then the club's opening day fixture with MK Dons will be suspended," an EFL spokesman said.

"Both Bury and MK Dons have been informed of the league's position."

MK Dons said they were "very concerned for everyone at Bury" and hoped the match could still go ahead as planned.

Bury were originally given a deadline of Thursday to give evidence of how the terms of the CVA will be met and threatened with potential expulsion from the EFL in two weeks' time.

An EFL statement on Thursday said it had requested the information - which includes the "means of payment of outstanding football creditor debts" and "source and sufficiency of funding" - on several occasions.

The Shakers are still looking for new ownership after Steve Dale put the club up for sale in April.

They are also due to reappear in the High Court next Wednesday after a winding-up petition taken on by HM Revenue & Customs over an unpaid tax bill was adjourned in June for a third time.