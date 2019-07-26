Raheem Sterling: 'I'm happy Liverpool won Champions League'

Sterling and Manchester City have been on a pre-season tour in Asia

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling says he was happy to see his former club Liverpool win the Champions League.

However, the 24-year-old said that for City the Premier League was the more important trophy to win.

The England international left the Merseysiders in 2015 in acrimonious circumstances.

"I was really happy for them, happy for some of the players I know to lift the Champions League," he said.

"The Champions League is massive for us as a club but our most important thing is winning the Premier League. That's our main objective going into this season.

"Yes, it would be nice to win the Champions League but first and foremost we want to win the league.

"The Premier League is your bread and butter, every weekend, what you train for every day. The Champions League is the nicer looking one, the most prestigious as people say, but every weekend you put in a shift, you're going to tough places."

City won the Premier League title by a single point last season, finishing on 98 points to Liverpool's 97, while Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 to win a sixth European Cup.

The two sides meet in the Community Shield next week, City then begin their quest for a third successive Premier League title at West Ham on 10 August.

Sterling, who played for Liverpool between 2012 and 2015, enjoyed his most prolific campaign last season, scoring 31 goals for club and country.

On the upcoming season, he added: "It will be harder than last season. To do this three times in a row is a massive challenge for us. It's a challenge we're definitely up for."