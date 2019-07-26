Marcus Browne: Middlesbrough sign West Ham United midfielder

From the section

Marcus Browne scored nine goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for Oxford United last season

Championship side Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Marcus Browne from West Ham United for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who made one senior appearance for the Hammers, spent last season on loan at Oxford United.

"Marcus is an exciting, hungry young player," Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate told the club website.

"I watched a lot of games for Oxford last season and he's not only the type of player we want here, but he's also the type we can improve."

Browne becomes Middlesbrough's second signing of the summer transfer window.

