Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa: Villarreal sign Fulham midfielder on loan

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa made four appearances for Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations this summer as the Indomitable Lions exited the competition at the last 16 stage

Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has joined Spanish La Liga side Villarreal on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old Cameroon international joined the Whites from Marseille for a fee of £22.3m last summer, agreeing a five-year contract at Craven Cottage.

Zambo Anguissa featured 25 times in all competitions last season as the west London club were relegated from the Premier League.

Villarreal have the option to make the transfer a permanent one next summer.

