Victor Adeboyejo: Bristol Rovers sign Barnsley striker on loan

Victor Adeboyejo joined Barnsley in November 2017 after beginning his career at Leyton Orient

League One side Bristol Rovers have signed Barnsley striker Victor Adeboyejo on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old scored four goals in 31 appearances last season as the Tykes were promoted to the Championship.

"His arrival gives us another dimension in attack and will add to our quality in the final third," Rovers boss Graham Coughlan told the club website.

"I want to thank Barnsley for sending him here, and we hope we can contribute towards his development heavily."

