Championship
Stoke15:00QPR
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Queens Park Rangers

Ryan Shawcross
Ryan Shawcross joined Stoke in 2007 and won an England cap in 2012
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL games from 12:00 BST on 3 August

Liam Lindsay is likely to replace Ryan Shawcross in Stoke's defence after the captain broke his leg in pre-season.

Lindsay's fellow new arrivals Adam Davies, Jordan Cousins, Lee Gregory, Nick Powell, Stephen Ward and Tommy Smith could all make their City debuts.

QPR, under new boss Mark Warburton, are without left-back Lee Wallace (hip).

But summer recruits Liam Kelly, Yoann Barbet, Luke Amos, Matt Smith, Dominic Ball, Conor Masterson, Marc Pugh and Todd Kane are all available.

Match facts

  • Stoke are unbeaten in their past six league matches against QPR (W3 D3 L0) since a 1-0 defeat in May 2012 in the Premier League.
  • QPR have won just one of their previous six away league matches against Stoke (D1 L4), winning 3-2 in November 2011.
  • Stoke and QPR last met on the opening day of a league season in 2001-02 in the third tier, with QPR winning 1-0; the Potters won promotion via the play-offs that season.
  • QPR are winless away from home on the opening day in their last 13 attempts (D6 L7) since a 3-0 victory at West Ham in August 1987.
  • Stoke won just three of their 21 games in all competitions under Nathan Jones last season (W3 D11 L7), scoring just 17 goals.
  • The last QPR manager to win his first league match in charge of the club was Neil Warnock in March 2010.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnsley00000000
2Birmingham00000000
3Blackburn00000000
4Brentford00000000
5Bristol City00000000
6Cardiff00000000
7Charlton00000000
8Derby00000000
9Fulham00000000
10Huddersfield00000000
11Hull00000000
12Leeds00000000
13Luton00000000
14Middlesbrough00000000
15Millwall00000000
16Nottm Forest00000000
17Preston00000000
18QPR00000000
19Reading00000000
20Sheff Wed00000000
21Stoke00000000
22Swansea00000000
23West Brom00000000
24Wigan00000000
View full Championship table

Top Stories