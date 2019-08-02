Stoke City v Queens Park Rangers
-
Championship
Liam Lindsay is likely to replace Ryan Shawcross in Stoke's defence after the captain broke his leg in pre-season.
Lindsay's fellow new arrivals Adam Davies, Jordan Cousins, Lee Gregory, Nick Powell, Stephen Ward and Tommy Smith could all make their City debuts.
QPR, under new boss Mark Warburton, are without left-back Lee Wallace (hip).
But summer recruits Liam Kelly, Yoann Barbet, Luke Amos, Matt Smith, Dominic Ball, Conor Masterson, Marc Pugh and Todd Kane are all available.
Match facts
- Stoke are unbeaten in their past six league matches against QPR (W3 D3 L0) since a 1-0 defeat in May 2012 in the Premier League.
- QPR have won just one of their previous six away league matches against Stoke (D1 L4), winning 3-2 in November 2011.
- Stoke and QPR last met on the opening day of a league season in 2001-02 in the third tier, with QPR winning 1-0; the Potters won promotion via the play-offs that season.
- QPR are winless away from home on the opening day in their last 13 attempts (D6 L7) since a 3-0 victory at West Ham in August 1987.
- Stoke won just three of their 21 games in all competitions under Nathan Jones last season (W3 D11 L7), scoring just 17 goals.
- The last QPR manager to win his first league match in charge of the club was Neil Warnock in March 2010.