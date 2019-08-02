Championship
Blackburn15:00Charlton
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer
Lee Bowyer signed a one-year contract extension with Charlton in the summer
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL games from 12:00 BST on 3 August

Blackburn are without defender Derrick Williams because of a calf injury.

Sam Hart, Jacob Davenport and Dominic Samuel are also set to miss out but Christian Walton, Tosin Adarabioyo, Bradley Johnson and Stewart Downing could make their debuts and Sam Gallagher is set for a second debut.

Charlton Athletic have Chuks Aneke and Lewis Page out with hamstring problems.

New recruits Ben Amos, Tom Lockyer and Macauley Bonne could all make their first appearances for the Addicks.

Match facts

  • Blackburn have won their previous three home league matches against Charlton without conceding a single goal.
  • Charlton have won only one of their last eight games against Blackburn in all competitions (W1 D1 L6), though that win was in Lee Bowyer's only game in charge against Rovers in April 2018.
  • Blackburn are winless on the opening day in each of the past eight seasons (W0 D4 L4), since a 1-0 victory over Everton in August 2010.
  • Charlton have won just one of their 13 most recent away league games played on the opening day of the season (W1 D3 L9), a 3-1 win at Sunderland in August 2005.
  • Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has won just one of his nine league games on the opening day of a season (W1 D2 L6), leading Coventry City to a 2-0 win against Wigan Athletic in 2015-16.
  • Charlton manager Lee Bowyer led the Addicks to 30 wins in all competitions last season - they've only won more in two previous campaigns, 32 in 1980-81 and 33 in 2011-12.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnsley00000000
2Birmingham00000000
3Blackburn00000000
4Brentford00000000
5Bristol City00000000
6Cardiff00000000
7Charlton00000000
8Derby00000000
9Fulham00000000
10Huddersfield00000000
11Hull00000000
12Leeds00000000
13Luton00000000
14Middlesbrough00000000
15Millwall00000000
16Nottm Forest00000000
17Preston00000000
18QPR00000000
19Reading00000000
20Sheff Wed00000000
21Stoke00000000
22Swansea00000000
23West Brom00000000
24Wigan00000000
View full Championship table

Top Stories