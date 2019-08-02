Reading v Sheffield Wednesday

From the section

Matt Miazga was a member of the USA side beaten by Mexico in the final of the Gold Cup earlier this month

Reading defender Tom McIntyre is a doubt with a knee issue while left-back Tyler Blackett (hamstring) is out.

Matt Miazga should start after rejoining on loan from Chelsea and Michael Morrison, Charlie Adam and Joao Virginia are in line for their debuts.

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen has Fernando Forestieri available but Steven Fletcher is expected to lead the attack.

Dominic Iorfa is suspended and goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith (knee) is out.

Match facts