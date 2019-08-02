Brentford v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Championship
Pontus Jansson and Mathias Jensen are in line to make their debuts for Brentford at Griffin Park.
Winger Joel Valencia may not feature having only signed this week, while striker Neal Maupay is set to miss out amid reported interest from Brighton.
Birmingham's midfield Spanish duo Agustin Medina and Ivan Guzman are expected to make their debuts.
England Under-21 captain Jake Clarke-Salter is also set to feature after joining on loan from Chelsea.
Match facts
- Brentford are unbeaten in their past five league matches against Birmingham (W3 D2 L0) since losing 2-1 in November 2016.
- Birmingham have lost just one of their previous 10 away league games against Brentford (W5 D4 L1), a 5-0 hammering in February 2018 under Steve Cotterill.
- Brentford have not lost at home on the opening day of a league season since August 1992 (2-0 vs Wolves), winning six and drawing three such games since then.
- Birmingham are looking for their first away league win on the opening day since August 1998, when they won 2-0 at Port Vale; they've drawn four and lost seven since.
- Only the two automatically promoted sides Norwich City and Sheffield United (both 49) won more home Championship points last season than Brentford (46).
- Birmingham are looking to win three consecutive away league games in London for the first time since April 1990 - they have started their league season with an away game in London on 14 previous occasions, winning only once (W1 D4 L9), a 2-1 win at Spurs in August 1946.