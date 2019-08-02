Nottingham Forest v West Bromwich Albion

From the section

Albert Adomah won promotion from the Championship with Aston Villa via the play-off last season

Nottingham Forest right-back Tendayi Darikwa is set to be out for a lengthy spell because of a knee injury.

A raft of signings are in line to make their debuts under new boss Sabri Lamouchi, including Tiago Silva, Yuri Ribeiro, Alfa Semedo, Arijanet Muric, Albert Adomah, Samba Sow and Rafa Mir.

West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi is missing after having ankle surgery.

Semi Ajayi, Filip Krovinovic, Kenneth Zohore and Romaine Sawyers are in line to make their debuts for the Baggies.

Match facts