Nottingham Forest v West Bromwich Albion
Nottingham Forest right-back Tendayi Darikwa is set to be out for a lengthy spell because of a knee injury.
A raft of signings are in line to make their debuts under new boss Sabri Lamouchi, including Tiago Silva, Yuri Ribeiro, Alfa Semedo, Arijanet Muric, Albert Adomah, Samba Sow and Rafa Mir.
West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi is missing after having ankle surgery.
Semi Ajayi, Filip Krovinovic, Kenneth Zohore and Romaine Sawyers are in line to make their debuts for the Baggies.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest are winless in their past four home league games against West Bromwich Albion (W0 D1 L3) since a 1-0 win on the opening day of the 2000-01 season.
- West Brom have won one of their past five league matches against Nottingham Forest (W1 D2 L2), a 1-0 away win in August 2009.
- Nottingham Forest have not lost an opening-day league match at the City Ground since August 1983, losing 1-0- to Southampton under manager Brian Clough; they are unbeaten in 17 games since then (W11 D6 L0).
- This is only the second time in the past nine seasons that West Brom are starting a league season away from home - they won their other match of this kind, a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in 2016-17.
- All three of Slaven Bilic's previous opening-day English league matches have been away from home - he won at Arsenal in 2015-16 but lost at Chelsea in 2016-17 and Man Utd in 2017-18 with West Ham United.
- In the 2018-19 Championship season, West Brom gained 27 points from losing positions; only Aston Villa (29) picked up more.