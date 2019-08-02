Championship
Millwall15:00Preston
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Preston North End

Bartosz Bialkowski
Bartosz Bialkowski joined the Lions from Ipswich on a season-long loan
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL games from 12:00 BST on 3 August

Frank Fielding and Bartosz Bialkowski are vying to start in goal for Millwall after joining in the summer.

Fellow new recruits Jason McCarthy, Matt Smith, Connor Mahoney and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson are set to feature.

Preston are set to hand Patrick Bauer a debut, but veteran striker David Nugent has a knee injury so may have to wait for his second debut for the club.

Ryan Ledson is banned and Billy Bodin may not be risked after recently returning from a long-term injury.

Match facts

  • Millwall suffered defeat in both league matches against Preston last season but have not lost three league meetings consecutively against the Lilywhites since September 2001.
  • Preston and Millwall last met on the opening day of a league season in 1982-83, with Preston winning 3-2 at Deepdale.
  • No side won fewer home Championship games during 2019 than Millwall, who managed just one victory in 10 games, a 2-0 win over West Brom.
  • Preston's past seven opening day league matches have seen just five goals scored (W2 D4 L1), scoring three themselves and conceding two.
  • New Millwall striker Matt Smith has scored three league goals against Preston, including one in both of his last two home league appearances against the Lilywhites; only against Birmingham (seven) has he scored more in the EFL.
  • Preston manager Alex Neil has won his last three opening-day matches, all in the Championship, since suffering defeat in 2015-16 with Norwich City against Crystal Palace.

Saturday 3rd August 2019

