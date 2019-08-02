Championship
Barnsley15:00Fulham
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Fulham

Jacob Brown in action for Barnsley
Jacob Brown scored eight goals in 32 league games as the Tykes won promotion to the Championship last season
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL games from 12:00 BST on 3 August

Barnsley return to the Championship and have as many as 10 players who could make their debuts.

But striker Jacob Brown is missing after being injured in pre-season and Kenny Dougall is also sidelined after breaking a leg in March.

Fulham, relegated last season, are set to include high-profile new signings Ivan Cavaleiro and Anthony Knockaert.

But Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Alfie Mawson (knee) are out, and Stefan Johansen (shin) is a doubt.

Match facts

  • Barnsley have lost their previous four league matches against Fulham, having been defeated during both matches in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons in the Championship.
  • Fulham haven't faced Barnsley on the opening day of a league season since 1983-84, losing 3-0 at Oakwell under Malcolm Macdonald.
  • Barnsley - 4-0 winners over Oxford United on the opening day last season - haven't won on opening day in consecutive seasons in the Football League since doing so in five in a row between 1974-75 and 1978-79.
  • Fulham have lost just one of their past 13 away league matches in Yorkshire (W7 D5 L1), though that defeat was their most recent visit in a 1-0 reverse at Huddersfield Town last season.
  • Barnsley are yet to lose a home match in any competition in 27 games under Daniel Stendel (W17 D10 L0) and were the only team in the top four English divisions to remain unbeaten at home in all competitions during 2018-19.
  • Fulham won the fewest away league points of any side in the top four English divisions in 2018-19, picking up just five points in their 19 games (W1 D2 L16).

