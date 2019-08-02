Barnsley v Fulham

Jacob Brown scored eight goals in 32 league games as the Tykes won promotion to the Championship last season

Barnsley return to the Championship and have as many as 10 players who could make their debuts.

But striker Jacob Brown is missing after being injured in pre-season and Kenny Dougall is also sidelined after breaking a leg in March.

Fulham, relegated last season, are set to include high-profile new signings Ivan Cavaleiro and Anthony Knockaert.

But Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Alfie Mawson (knee) are out, and Stefan Johansen (shin) is a doubt.

Match facts