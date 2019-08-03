Celtic v St Johnstone

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Celtic centre-backs Jozo Simunovic and Christopher Jullien are both suspended. Right-back Hatem Abd Elhamed could make his debut while striker Vakoun Bayo is in the squad following hamstring trouble. Kieran Tierney (hernia/pelvic), Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani (both knee) remain out.

St Johnstone are missing Liam Gordon (fractured elbow), Drey Wright and David Wotherspoon (both knee), plus striker Chris Kane (back).

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We have strengthened in areas we needed to, so in some aspects we could even be stronger than we were at the end of last season."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "It's probably the most difficult game but we have to play Celtic at some point, so why not the opening day?"

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in 10 league meetings with St Johnstone (W8 D2) since losing 2-1 to them in May 2016 under Ronny Deila.