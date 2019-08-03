Scottish Premiership
Ross County15:00Hamilton
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Ross County v Hamilton Academical

Striker Lee Erwin and fellow new signing, goalkeeper Jack Ruddy, come into contention for Ross County.

Hamilton are set to include England Under-20 goalkeeper Luke Southwood who has joined on loan from Reading. Forwards Mickel Miller and Steve Davies are both still struggling for fitness and Scott Martin is suspended.

Ross County striker Billy Mckay: "As a team we have scored a lot of goals in the cup so far, so we are all raring to go."

Hamilton manager Brian Rice: "I don't want us to be in a relegation fight as we have been over the last few years. But I'm realistic enough to know where we lie in the pecking order."

Did you know? Hamilton are unbeaten in three league meetings with Ross County (W2 D1), scoring two or more goals in each.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen00000000
2Celtic00000000
3Hamilton00000000
4Hearts00000000
5Hibernian00000000
6Kilmarnock00000000
7Livingston00000000
8Motherwell00000000
9Rangers00000000
10Ross County00000000
11St Johnstone00000000
12St Mirren00000000
