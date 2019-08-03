Livingston v Motherwell

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Scott Robinson and Chris Erskine are "touch and go" for Livingston due to knee injuries, while Hakeem Odoffin remains sidelined following knee surgery.

Motherwell have a fitness doubt over Barry Maguire, who has a minor knee injury. Craig Tanner (knee), recent signing Christy Manzinga (hamstring) and David Turnbull (knee) are out.

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "The Betfred Cup has helped us get ready, you're not waiting until the fourth or fifth game of the league season before you say 'that's us bedded in'.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We have started well and go into the game confident. There is a freshness, an energy, and it's a really young and enthusiastic squad, so it's something to be excited about."

Did you know? Livingston have not won consecutive home league games against Motherwell since winning their first five matches against them between December 2001 and February 2004.