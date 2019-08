Rob Lainton has also played for Port Vale, Bury, Burton Albion, Cheltenham and Bolton Wanderers

Wrexham will be without goalkeeper Rob Lainton for their opening National League game at home to Barrow.

Lainton is out with an ankle injury so Christian Dibble is set to deputise while midfielder Akil Wright has been suffering with a virus.

Barrow, who won 3-1 at the Racecourse last season, are set to hand striker Scott Quigley his competitive debut after his move from Blackpool.

Quigley spent a loan spell at Wrexham during the 2017-18 season.