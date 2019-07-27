Romaine Sawyers: Brentford captain rejoins West Bromwich Albion

Romaine Sawyers has spent the past three seasons with Brentford, making 135 appearances

West Bromwich Albion have re-signed Brentford's Romaine Sawyers for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The midfielder, 27, began his career with Albion but did not make a first-team appearance for the Baggies.

"He's a playmaker and I like the way he gives the guys around him confidence," boss Slaven Bilic told BBC WM after a 0-0 draw with Bournemouth on Friday.

"He can kill the opponent with one touch, he's always positive and we need that in midfield."

Sawyers left The Hawthorns to join Walsall, then managed by Dean Smith, in 2013 and linked up with his former boss again at Griffin Park in 2016.

Sawyers, who captained the Bees last season, said: "It's been a long time coming and I feel like I have unfinished business.

"This is the team that I have always wanted to play for and I'm delighted I'm now going to get that chance.

"I left the club when I was just a boy with a lot of potential, but I am coming back as a man who has matured as a player."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.