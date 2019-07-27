Matty Stevens: Forest Green sign Peterborough United striker

Matty Stevens had a successful amateur boxing career before becoming a professional footballer

League Two club Forest Green have signed striker Matty Stevens for an undisclosed fee from Peterborough.

Stevens, who was a national amateur boxing champion before turning to football, has signed a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old made only four substitute appearances during his three years with Peterborough, but had prolific loan spells with non-league clubs Slough and Kettering.

"Promotion is the aim, 100%," said Stevens. "It's the aim for any player."

Mark Cooper's side were beaten in the semi-finals of the League Two play-offs by Tranmere last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.