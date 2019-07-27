Pre-season friendly: Swansea City 2-1 Atalanta

Striker Oli McBurnie has impressed in pre-season but will Swansea be able to keep hold of him?

Swansea City ended pre-season with six wins from six friendlies after coming from behind to beat Serie A side Atalanta 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

But, as they prepare to start their Championship season on 3 August against Hull, of much greater significance will be what happens in the transfer market.

Oli McBurnie, scorer of 24 goals in 2018-19, played the full 90 minutes.

The question now is how many more minutes the Sheffield United target will clock up in a Swans shirt.

Swansea rejected the Blades' £15m offer for McBurnie - scorer of 24 goals in 2018-19 - 12 days ago, but they are expecting the Premier League club to try again for the Scotland international.

The suggestion is a bid worth something closer to £20m would convince Swansea to sell before the transfer window closes on 8 August.

Steve Cooper is preparing for his first Championship campaign as Swans boss, overseeing a squad already in need of reinforcements, particularly in attacking positions.

Should McBurnie follow Wales winger Dan James out of the Liberty Stadium to the Premier League this summer, Cooper's attacking options would look decidedly thin.

Whereas James' move to Manchester United was sealed in June, McBurnie has been a central figure in Swansea's pre-season preparations and losing him at this late stage would be a heavy blow.

This was comfortably the biggest examination Swansea have faced since Cooper's appointment, but they marked his first home game by seeing off opponents who finished third in the Italian top tier last season.

Atalanta will play in the Champions League for the first time in 2019-20 and, while their domestic campaign is four weeks away, their starting side featured seven full internationals.

They led after just five minutes thanks to a long-range drive from Slovenia's Josip Ilicic, but Swansea improved as the visitors made changes after the break.

There was a suspicion of offside in the lead-up to the hosts' 63rd-minute equaliser, when Hans Hateboer put through his own net as he tried to cut out substitute Borja's low cross.

The winner came four minutes later, when Bersant Celina centred and the unmarked Connor Roberts headed home for a morale-boosting win.