Jesus Vallejo: Wolves sign Real Madrid centre-back on loan

Jesus Vallejo (left) helped Spain to the European Under-21 title this summer

Wolves have signed Spanish centre-back Jesus Vallejo on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid.

Vallejo, 22, who captained Spain's Under-21 side to the European Championship victory in June, is Wolves' first signing this summer.

He joined Los Blancos from Real Zaragoza in 2015 but has failed to establish himself in the first team and this will be his third loan spell.

He played only seven games last season for Real because of injuries.

In total he has made 19 appearances for Real and has played in the Champions League.

Vallejo could make his debut in the second-leg of Wolves' Europa League qualifier against Crusader next week.

Earlier this year, Wolves signed forward Raul Jimenez and midfielder Leander Dendoncker on permanent transfers after loan spells with the club.

