Notts County: Christoffer and Alexander Reedtz to pay wages before new signings

Alexander (left) and Christoffer Reedtz first met Alan Hardy to discuss a takeover towards the end of June

The football data analyst experts who have bought Notts County say their priority is to pay players and staff the wages they are owed, but they will quickly be focusing on new signings.

Danish brothers Christoffer and Alexander Reedtz sealed a takeover of the ailing non-league club on Friday.

Staff at the National League club last received money in May.

Alexander told BBC Nottingham Sport wages will be received "as soon as possible, and hopefully on Monday".

He said: "First of all we want to make sure the staff and the players get paid.

"Other than that, the top priority is to make sure we have a competitive squad in place and we make the necessary signings so we are ready."

Notts County were put up for sale by Alan Hardy in January and were relegated from League Two in May.

The sale of the club was finally completed on Friday, but Notts are due back at the High Court on 31 July to face a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill.

The Reedtz brothers have vowed to resolve the financial situation and then concentrate on the playing side.

When Football Manager and football collide

Football Radar, the company owned by the brothers, was founded 10 years ago.

Alexander said their business was a similar football analysis company to the ones at Brentford and Brighton and those clubs' success gave them optimism, with Christoffer adding that it was always the "dream" for them to own a football club.

He said they were "excited, honoured and humbled" to take over at Meadow Lane.

"There will be some really good opportunities with what we have have been doing with Football Radar and what we are doing with Notts County," he said.

"Having said that, there there are lots of things we need to understand and learn about the real football world.

"But we think by combining what we have at Football Radar with the expertise that is already in the club, we can become really successful.

"With the traditions the club has and the size of the fan base and the stadium, there is the potential to go further up, but for now all focus is on getting back into the Football League."

New faces and a new start

County were founded in 1862 and were an original Football League member in 1888.

Notts begin life outside of the Football League for the first time in their history with a threadbare squad, but the uncertainty during the summer means they will need to recruit swiftly to justify their position as one of the favourites for promotion.

And Christoffer is confident their background will help in the transfer market.

"That is one of the main aspects of our business that we think can help Notts County make the right decisions," he added.

"Transfers and player analysis is very much what we consider to be one of our specialities.

"There is a big chance to get the right depth into the squad to make sure we can cope with such a big number of fixtures in August and September.

"There is a fair bit of work. The financial situation needs to be completely sorted out so we can get off to a fresh start but it is very early days.

"We have got a really good impression of the people here and we are really optimistic we can make this work really well."

Backing their boss

Neal Ardley was appointed in November 2018 but could save County from relegation

The brothers briefly met manager Neal Ardley on Friday and said the former AFC Wimbledon boss has their backing.

"We know Neal from outside knowledge and we got a really good impression," Christoffer said.

"We are really excited to work with him see how we can combine what we do with the experience and expertise that he has, that can hopefully improve how we do things in Football Radar."