Scottish League Cup: Forfar Athletic shock St Johnstone to progress to last 16

East Fife's Aaron Dunsmore (right) scored the winning penalty against Hearts

St Johnstone slumped to a second defeat by a League One side as Forfar Athletic won 2-1 to move into the Scottish League Cup last 16 as group runners-up.

Hamilton Accies narrowly avoided being the third Scottish Premiership side to exit when they came from 2-0 behind to beat neighbours Airdrieonians 3-2.

Hearts were held to a 1-1 draw by East Fife but qualify as group winners.

Livingston, Motherwell and Championship side Dunfermline Athletic also topped their sections after handsome wins.

St Johnstone, who lost their other away fixture at Montrose, and St Mirren had already been eliminated before Saturday's fixtures, while Hibernian, Ross County and Partick Thistle had secured their places as group winners.

County, Hibs, Livingston and Motherwell join Aberdeen, Celtic, Kilmarnock and Rangers, who received byes because of their involvement in European qualifiers, as seeded teams in Sunday's draw.

Hearts miss out on being among the seeds after not only being held to a draw by their League One hosts but missing a bonus point by losing the penalty shoot.

The Methil side must wait on Sunday's Group D decider between Dundee and Inverness Caledonian Thistle before knowing if they qualify.

A draw at Dens Park will mean both Championship sides, who are equal on points, progress instead, but a loser in that game would miss out.

Greenock Morton won their penalty shoot-out against Queen of the South after a thrilling 3-3 draw to qualify as group runners-up behind Motherwell.

More to follow.