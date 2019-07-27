Chris Eagles: Oldham Athletic sign ex-Man Utd, Burnley and Bolton winger

From the section

Chris Eagles made nine appearances for Ross County

Oldham Athletic have signed former Manchester United, Burnley and Bolton winger Chris Eagles on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old played 17 games for United and passed more than 100 appearances for both the Clarets and the Trotters.

He left Ross County by mutual consent in April 2018 after five months with the Scottish Premiership side.

Eagles came through the youth academy at Old Trafford and made his debut in 2003.

