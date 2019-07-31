Champions League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
FC Copenhagen18:45The New Saints
Venue: Telia Parken

FC Copenhagen v The New Saints (Wed)

'I couldn't ask any more from the players' - The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe
Champions League second qualifying round second leg: FC Copenhagen v The New Saints
Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Date: Wednesday, 31 July Kick-off: 18:45 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Shropshire and BBC Sport Website.

The New Saints will be aiming to cause a Champions League second round qualifying upset when they face FC Copenhagen in the second leg.

Saints lost 2-0 to the Denmark side in the first-leg in Oswestry and will play in the 40,000-capacity Parken Stadium.

But TNS manager Scott Ruscoe is telling his players not to be overawed by the occasion.

"You never have anything to be afraid of in a football match," said Ruscoe.

The Danes are favourites to advance to the third qualifying round.

"You rightly respect the opposition because of the players and managers they have got," added Ruscoe.

"It is going to be a daunting task because of the crowd and the atmosphere but we can still play and score away goals."

Saints progressed to the second qualifying round after a 3-2 aggregate win over Kosovan side Feronikeli.

The winners of this tie will advance to face Red Star Belgrade or HJK from Finland, the losers drop down into the Europa League third round where they would play Valur of Iceland or the Bulgarians Ludogorets Razgrad.

