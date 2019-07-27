Super Cup NI: Man Utd U21s outclass Rangers in challenge match

Media playback is not supported on this device United youngsters ease past Rangers

Manchester United Under-21s put on an entertaining display to defeat Rangers 4-0 in a challenge game that marked the beginning of this year's Super Cup NI.

Glengormley's Ethan Galbraith delivered a fine performance, scoring United's first goal after just seven minutes.

Arnau Puigmai doubled their lead before the break in an ultimately one-sided contest.

A Nathan Patterson own-goal extended the advantage before Di'shon Bernard rounded off the scoring.

Plenty of the pre-match chat surrounded Galbraith, who signed his first professional contract with the Red Devils in May 2018.

In front of an expectant crowd at the Coleraine Showgrounds the midfielder picked out the far corner from 25 yards to send United on their way to victory.

Puigmai doubled the lead just four minutes later, slotting home after good work from Anthony Elanga on the left.

There was little let up for Rangers, who could have been much further behind had it not been for the goalkeeping heroics of Kieran Wright, who produced several brilliant saves including a reaction stop to turn Largie Ramazani's shot onto the bar.

Patterson was unlucky to divert the ball beyond Wright from Brandon Williams' teasing cross.

The fourth and final goal came just before the hour mark, with Bernard on hand to drill home after Ramazani saw his shot come back off the bar for the third time in the match.

Rangers improved considerably in the last half hour and nearly found a consolation goal through Ben Williamson's wonderful curling effort, which drifted inches wide of the post.